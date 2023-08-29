EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seven Ysleta ISD schools are among 150 in the state to be awarded this year’s Purple Star campus designation, “signifying that these schools show exceptional commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families,” according to a news release sent out by the district.



All seven Purple Star campuses are located in the district’s Parkland Learning Community in the

Northeast area of El Paso. They include:

• Desertaire Elementary School

• Dolphin Terrace Elementary School

• North Star Elementary School

• Parkland Pre-K Center

• Parkland Elementary School

• Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School

• Parkland High School



“Our military families have chosen an honorable path of service that presents a specific set of

challenges and opportunities for their children, including having to relocate and transition to new cities, homes, and schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre.



Ysleta ISD created earlier this year a new HERO Military Program designed to make

it easier for military families to enroll in the district and become acclimated to the local community, according to the district.

The HERO program includes a military liaison to guide families through enrollment, and special programs and events throughout the school year to celebrate and serve the military community.“

“Our HERO program makes sure military families are supported and welcomed with open arms,

and their children benefit from the highest quality education in the El Paso region,” De La Torre added. “We are hopeful that for however long they are stationed in El Paso, our military families will feel as though they’ve found their forever home at the Ysleta Independent School District.”



To receive the Purple Star designation, campuses must also create and maintain an easily

accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families; a campus transition program for military-connected students; and a military family assistance initiative.



All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of

their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.

