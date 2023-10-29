Editors Note: KTSM Previously reported one individual was deceased in the shooting, LCPD have since said that information was inaccurate.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven people were injured, one critically, following a shooting near the intersection of Dyer and Missouri in Las Cruces late Friday night.

Las Cruces Detective Carlos Carrillo tells KTSM that all individuals were teenagers to young adults who were attending a house party in the area. During the shooting, seven people were injured including one person who was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment. The critically injured victim remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. LCPD is asking anyone with information or videos from the party to contact police at (575) 526-0795 or report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.