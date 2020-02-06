7-Eleven testing cashierless stores

CNN – Getting in and out of a 7-Eleven convenience store could get even more convenient if a new checkout technology takes off.

The company said it’s testing technology that would take cashiers out of the picture.

Right now, the test store is only available to employees at the headquarters in Irving, Texas.

To make a purchase, the customer would need to download an app and check-in at the store.

When they’re done shopping, the customer simply walks out and the app debits your account and sends a receipt.