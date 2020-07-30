7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the borderland, 132 new cases

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reports 7 deaths related to COVID-19, saying all but one of the patients had underlying conditions.

They include:

  • 1 male in his 50s
  • 1 female in her 60s, without underlying health conditions
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 2  males in their 80s
  • 1 female in her 80s
  • 1 male in his 90s

The deathtoll in El Paso is now 259.

Also today, 132 new COVID-19 cases have been reported bringing the total number to 13,939.

There are currently 266 patients in the hospital, 106 in the ICU, and 53 are on ventilators.

10,280 patients are reported as having recovered from COVID-19, and 3,204 cases remain active in the borderland.

For a more detailed look at the borderland’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lou Henson dies at age 88

Animal Services launches lost pet finder at local parks

President Trump signs pipeline permits after remarks at Midland oil rig

Air Force One arrives in Midland for President Trump's visit to Permian Basin

Texas weighs importance of Trump Permian Basin visit

State lawmakers weigh in before Trump’s Texas visit

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link