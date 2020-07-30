7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the borderland, 132 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reports 7 deaths related to COVID-19, saying all but one of the patients had underlying conditions.

They include:

1 male in his 50s

1 female in her 60s, without underlying health conditions

1 male in his 70s

2 males in their 80s

1 female in her 80s

1 male in his 90s

The deathtoll in El Paso is now 259.

Also today, 132 new COVID-19 cases have been reported bringing the total number to 13,939.

There are currently 266 patients in the hospital, 106 in the ICU, and 53 are on ventilators.

10,280 patients are reported as having recovered from COVID-19, and 3,204 cases remain active in the borderland.

For a more detailed look at the borderland’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.