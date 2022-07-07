AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could you be the state’s next millionaire? Someone is about to be — as long as they claim their prize in time after purchasing a winning Lotto Texas ticket.

The jackpot-winning ticket — worth $7.25 million for the Lotto Texas drawing on June 25 — was purchased in Irving.

The lucky ticket buyer selected the cash value option at the time of purchase, meaning if claimed, they’ll receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

While $4.6 million may seem like a lot, it would actually be only the 451st largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since being introduced in 1992, more than $75 billion in prizes have been handed out to players.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

In total, four players have won more than $150 million, while the top 10 have all claimed more than $60 million.

Since the Texas Lottery’s introduction, 209 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,359 have won more than $1 million.

People from 45 states across the U.S. have won at least $10,000 in the history of the Texas Lottery. Outside Texas, Oklahoma has the most winners, 111, with Louisiana second with 90.

New Mexico, Arkansas and Florida all have more than 50 people who have won at least $10,000.

Outside of the U.S., people in six countries have won at least $10,000. Mexico has 73 Texas Lottery winners above that dollar amount, while Canada has two.

Belize, China, Pakistan and the United Kingdom all have one winner above $10,000.