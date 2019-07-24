6th measles case confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man in his mid-20s is the sixth person to test positive for measles in El Paso.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

If you have visited the following locations at the time listed, officials ask that you visit a doctor to make sure you are properly immunized against the virus.

Sunday, 7/21/19: Walmart at Cielo Vista (7101 Gateway Blvd W) 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tuesday, 7/23/19: Veteran Affairs Main Clinic (5001 N. Piedras) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 7/23/19: Walmart at Cielo Vista (7101 Gateway Blvd W) 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of being vaccinated against measles. It is our best defense and very well proven for over 50 years now all across the world,” said DPH Director, Robert Resendes in a release.

The Department of Public Health Immunization Clinics are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located at:

Central El Paso (5115 El Paso Drive)

Henderson (721 South Mesa Street)

Ysleta (110 Candelaria Road).

“Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing and the disease usually begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes,” the release said. “These symptoms are followed by a rash that spreads from the head down to the hands and feet. This highly contagious respiratory disease can live in an airspace where an infected person was for up to two hours.”