Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in a high-traffic area Thursday evening in Alamogordo.

Police and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of North White Sands Boulevard and Highway 82 just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

The shooter was detained at the scene. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this time.

The case is being investigated by the 12th Judicial District’s Major Crime Unit, because it happened in a high-traffic area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Alamogordo Police Detective Diaz at (575) 439-4300.