EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 6-year-old child was shot by a 14-year-old boy Friday, Jan. 12 in Grant County, New Mexico, near Silver City, according to State Police.

State Police said they were called out to Hurley, which is about 15 miles southeast of Silver City, by police there to investigate a shooting involving a 6-year-old.

State Police agents learned that Hurley police officers responded to the 200 block of D Street for reports that a 6-year-old child had been shot. When officers arrived, they saw a 14-year-old juvenile running from the scene. Officers detained the juvenile, who had a dismantled handgun and ammunition in his pockets, according to New Mexico State Police.

Further investigation indicates the child was sitting inside a car parked in front of a house. A black Dodge pickup dropped the juvenile off near the victim’s car. The juvenile allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, striking the child. The juvenile fled the scene on foot, but he was later caught, State Police say.

The Dodge drove away from the scene after dropping off the juvenile.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to an area hospital and then later airlifted him to a trauma center. The extent of his injuries and current condition are not known.

The juvenile was booked into Dona Ana County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of attempted murder; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; tampering with evidence; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are urged to call (575) 382-2511.