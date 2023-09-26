EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six people were transported to a local hospital after a crash happened in Canutillo on Tuesday morning, Sept. 26.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department confirmed six people were transported with minor injuries and the Department of Public Safety reported the crash.

The crash happened on Spur 16 eastbound after Isela Rubalcava Boulevard at around 7 a.m.

KTSM has reached out to DPS for more information regarding the collision.

This story will be updated once we learn more.