6 new virus deaths in El Paso; 87 additional cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health is reporting 6 new COVID-19 deaths and 87 new positive cases.

The number of positive cases is the lowest single-day increase we have reported since mid-June when 65 new cases were announced by the Department of Health.

According to a release, all patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

2 males in their 60s

2 males in their 70s

1 female in her 80s

1 male in his 90s

The death toll in El Paso now stands at 230, and the total number of cases is 13,327. Of those, 3,426 cases remain active.

As of today, 289 patients are hospitalized, 108 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.

