EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six people were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after several fights took place at Canutillo High School and the surrounding area this week, according to the Canutillo Independent School District.

CISD says three individuals, a juvenile and two adults were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity/assault, which is a state felony charge. Three other juveniles were also arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault charges, according to CISD.

The three individuals who were charged with state felony charges were booked in the El Paso

County Jail and given a $15,000 bond.

CISD says more arrests are expected to take place this week in connection to the fights.

Canutillo High School responded to the student fights by increasing police presence and hallway monitoring by school administrators and teachers, according to CISD.

“Canutillo ISD Police said the school is safe and that contrary to reports, no weapons or drugs have been found on campus. Police also said that rumors that the school would be the site of fun violence have been investigated and deemed unreliable.” CISD said in a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Canutillo Independent School District Police and the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit were both involved in conducting the arrests.