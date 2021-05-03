59-year-old man dies after his leg is run over in traffic accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained in an accident that happened Sunday morning in West El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, 59-year-old Carlos Olague of Socorro died Sunday after his leg was run over by a vehicle, which caused serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. A 61-year-old driver of a tractor-trailer was attempting to turn west on Mesa Street, out of a parking lot. The driver failed to lift the landing gear from the trailer before leaving the parking lot and became stuck on the sidewalk as he exited.

Olague, an AD Towing and Recovery driver, responded to the scene to remove the vehicle. As Olague worked to dislodge the truck, a miscommunication between him and the tow truck driver caused the tow truck driver to pull the vehicle forward while Olague was between the rear axles. That’s when his leg was run over.

This is the 21st traffic fatality of 2021, compared to 24 this time last year.

