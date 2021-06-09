59 area educators to receive grants on behalf of El Paso Community Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several area educators in the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be granted $50,000 for the coming school year on behalf of the El Paso Community Foundation’s “The Classroom Fund.”



Officials said there was a record 337 applications received and 59 will receive the grants. The funds for projects range from basic classroom supplies to materials for music, special needs, and technology.



The grants will be used for the purchase of requested materials for the educators. Applicants for the Classroom Fund must be full-time, pre-K through 12th grade educators, and the requested materials must be used in the classroom by students.



“The average teacher spends several hundred dollars of their own money each year to buy items for their students,” said Stephanie Otero, EPCF Vice President of Operations. “The Classroom Fund was created to relieve that financial burden while ensuring teachers have the opportunity to work with new and innovative learning materials. We are excited to be able to offer these grants in support of education in our community.”



The 59 grants were awarded to educators in the following districts: Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, Fabens, Ft. Hancock, Gadsden, Las Cruces, San Elizario, Socorro, Tornillo, Ysleta and IDEA Public Schools.



The requested materials will be granted to the educators during a celebratory reception later this year.



To check out the complete list of grant recipients and more information, visit the Classroom Fund website.



