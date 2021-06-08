57% of El Paso population fully vaccinated, city records show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM spoke with Oscar Leeser who provided details on vaccination efforts for the borderland.

Currently data shows that 71.1 % of El Paso’s population is now partially vaccinated.

According to records, 57.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 3.7% of teens ages 12-15 are vaccinated.

“President Biden had announced that he wanted our country to be at 70% by July 4th. We’re basically at 70% first vaccine and that’s what the president wanted. Our number one priority this time we were able to protect our community and our team members here at the city,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.

City data shows that so far El Paso County has administered more than 880-thousand vaccine shots.

