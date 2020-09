EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Department of Health reports 57 new cases and no new deaths on this Monday morning.

Only one weeks-old case reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the borderland to 21,093.

So far, 17,700 patients are designated as having recovered from the virus while 2,832 cases are reported as active.

As of today, there are 103 patients hospitalized, 47 in the ICU, and 32 on ventilators.

The death toll remains at 445.