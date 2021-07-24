55 migrants found in Juarez stash house in the Anapra area

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) Migrants were found in a stash house in Juarez on Saturday. The house was located along the U.S. Mexico Border in the Colonia Anapra.

Juarez Police confirming to our crews in Ciudad Juarez that they rescued 55 migrants, 46 of them from Honduras, and two from El Salvador. There was a total of 17 women, 38 men, and a six-month-old baby.

The migrants were waiting to cross the border into the United States by smugglers.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.