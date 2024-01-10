EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County will give out $500 to qualified low-income families mid 2024, no strings attached, to help aid in financial hardship.

The pilot program, otherwise known as a Universal Income Program, has been in the works for over the year, according to County Commissioner David Stout.

“It’s a program that aims to, in this iteration, provide $500 [monthly],” Stout said.

The program will help around 130-140 households.

The $500,000 set aside for this program came from the American Rescue Plan Act Funding, in other words, federal money.

“I think, it’s a good return on investment. People are able to create a higher-level level of savings, they’re able to pay down debt… some folks have even been able to go from renting houses to buying houses. And so, you know, we want to provide these opportunities for these folks,” Stout said.

Those who qualify will receive $500 monthly totaling $6,000 for the year.

Stout told KTSM it is still underway on what the qualifications are and who could apply, although the program will target those low-income families who are in most need.

“People are still kind of trying to get back on their feet after the pandemic. This is the time that the opportunity arose, we have the funding within our ARPA funding and that money has to be spent by a certain date,” Stout said.

Additionally, this program is being put into effect by the county and not the city.