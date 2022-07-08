EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The death of a 5-year-old girl originally from El Paso has been ruled a homicide.

Emily Canales died in January of this year in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was living with her mother, Brianne Escamilla. Escamilla and her boyfriend, Matthew Urias, were arrested for 1st degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Emily died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Emily’s father, Manuel Canales, still lives in El Paso and says he was just recently able to bring her body back to El Paso and hold a funeral for her.



“It was sad you know, it was you know… how am I supposed to feel, that’s not how I wanted her back,” said Manuel Canales as he wiped tears from his eyes.

Canales says that Escamilla took Emily to Colorado in 2021. He was working to get custody of her.



“If she didn’t want her, she could have just given her up you know,” said Canales as tears once again filled his eyes.

“She was a beautiful little girl, she said hi to everybody all the time, she wanted to talk to everybody,” he said.

An arrest affidavit shows that the Fire Department tried to resuscitate Emily on January 13 but she was later pronounced dead at a children’s hospital in Colorado.

The autopsy report in the affidavit by the El Paso County Coroner in Colorado stated that Emily’s injuries indicated that there were multiple incidents of abuse.

“The investigation along with the autopsy findings were consistent with the injuries occurring at the hands of another individual,” the affidavit read.

The affidavit also explains that both Escamilla and Urias admitted to physically punishing Emily.

