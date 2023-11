EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 5-year-old boy was transported with severe injuries on Tuesday night, Oct. 31, after being attacked by a dog in Northeast El Paso, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

The spokesperson says the attack happened just after 8 p.m. on Halloween night at the 10830 block of Jadestone St.

The El Paso Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.