EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, originally from El Paso is asking for help from El Pasoans because he needs a bone marrow donor who is Hispanic, like himself.

Dallas, where Lopez now resides and receives treatment, held a bone marrow drive for him, and another was held for him here in El Paso.

The family is still waiting for the results to come back from the El Paso donor drive, but hopes to hear back by the first week of August.

The donor pool is on a one to ten scale, meaning if you are a ten, then you are the best possible match for that specific donor.

As of now, Dak’s family will meet with the transplant team in August, to take further steps. Right now, unless there is a closer match, Dak’s father Adam will donate to Dak even though he is only a six on the ten scale. If Dak’s body accepts the transfer he won’t need another one, but if his body rejects it, he will need a donor who is closer to a ten.

