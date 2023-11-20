EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five teenagers were arrested over the weekend in Alamogordo after an alleged spree of vandalism resulted in multiple vehicles having their windows broken and a vehicle being stolen, Alamogordo Police said.

In the early morning hours and throughout the day of Saturday, Nov. 18, the

Alamogordo Police Department responded to numerous calls concerning criminal damage involving multiple vehicle windows being broken all over the City of Alamogordo.

The investigation additionally revealed these individuals were responsible for similar damage, in both Tularosa, New Mexico, and La Luz, New Mexico, Alamogordo Police said.

The juveniles were also responsible for kicking over and damaging two motorcycles and for stealing and crashing a motor vehicle, Alamogordo Police said.

The information related to criminal activity outside of the City of Alamogordo jurisdiction has been relayed to Otero County Sheriff’s Office and Tularosa Police Department.

As a result of the Alamogordo Police Department’s investigation: