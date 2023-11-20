EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five teenagers were arrested over the weekend in Alamogordo after an alleged spree of vandalism resulted in multiple vehicles having their windows broken and a vehicle being stolen, Alamogordo Police said.
In the early morning hours and throughout the day of Saturday, Nov. 18, the
Alamogordo Police Department responded to numerous calls concerning criminal damage involving multiple vehicle windows being broken all over the City of Alamogordo.
The investigation additionally revealed these individuals were responsible for similar damage, in both Tularosa, New Mexico, and La Luz, New Mexico, Alamogordo Police said.
The juveniles were also responsible for kicking over and damaging two motorcycles and for stealing and crashing a motor vehicle, Alamogordo Police said.
The information related to criminal activity outside of the City of Alamogordo jurisdiction has been relayed to Otero County Sheriff’s Office and Tularosa Police Department.
As a result of the Alamogordo Police Department’s investigation:
- A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to property (over $1000), conspiracy to commit felony criminal damage to property, reckless driving and operator to be licensed (driving without a license).
- A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to property (over $1000), conspiracy to commit felony criminal damage to property, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, duty to report upon striking a fixed object and operator to be licensed (driving without a license).
- A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to property
(over $1000), conspiracy to commit felony criminal damage to property and unlawful
taking of a motor vehicle.
- Two 13-year-old boys were arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to
property (over $1000) and conspiracy to commit felony criminal damage to property.
The juveniles were arrested and later released to their parents/guardians. The investigation is ongoing. You can contact the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300 with any additional information.