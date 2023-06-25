Five hikers were helped down from the trail going to The Needle on the west face of the Organ Mountains on Friday, June 23.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of five hikers were rescued from the Organ Mountains near Las Cruces this weekend when they got stranded along one of the most strenuous trails there, according to Las Cruces Fire.

At about 5 p.m., Friday, June 23, Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team learned that group of five hikers was possibly stranded on a trail to The Needle on the west face of the Organ Mountains.

A group of 5 hikers were helped down from the trail to The Needle along the western face of the Organ Mountains outside of Las Cruces. Photo — City of Las Cruces

They also learned that one of the hikers was suffering symptoms of heat exhaustion and was unable to descend on his own.

The LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team worked with members of the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Team and the New Mexico State Police.

Rescue team members ascended the trail and located three of the stranded hikers just before 9 p.m. Two of the hikers were able to descend the trail on their own. The rescue team helped the other three hikers, including the one suffering from heat exhaustion symptoms, descend the mountainside. They were safely down the mountain by 11:40 p.m. on Friday.



The hiker’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Friday’s daytime high temperature in Las Cruces was 104 degrees. Although temperatures are slightly cooler in the Organ Mountains, they are still high and not conducive to hiking during the afternoon hours.

The Las Cruces Fire Department offers tips for safe hiking and camping. Those tips are pinned to LCFD’s Facebook page.