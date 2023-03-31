EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five people were injured in a crash in Northeast El Paso late Saturday night, El Paso Police report.

Police say a vehicle “flew off the highway” along U.S. 54 North and Hercules. The crash happened at 11:02 p.m., according to police.

Police did not say what the extent of the injuries were or what led up to the crash.

Fire dispatch said the injured were “mostly transported Code 1,” meaning non-life-threatening injuries.

