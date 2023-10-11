EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation will be hosting the 2nd Annual Gator Tank where five nonprofit organizations will compete from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the El Paso Museum of Art.

Competing nonprofit organizations include the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso, El Paso Jazz Girls, Fab Lab El Paso, NAMI El Paso, Paso del Norte Center of Hope.

“We are extremely excited and proud of the work these nonprofit organizations have done in preparation for this event,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator. “Gator Tank offers these nonprofits key training and a chance to gain resources needed to support their missions of bettering our community.”

Similar to the TV show Shark Tank, Gator Tank is a social-impact competition in a fast-pitch style created to aid local nonprofit organizations through training and provide opportunities to build capital from local investors to help expand their nonprofit organizations, according to a press release sent by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

The community foundation says the three-month program preparation shares a unique fundraising model, bringing together nonprofit organizations, mentors, and funders to think creatively and strategically to win monetary prizes and expand their impact within our shared communities.

For more information about Gator Tank, visit pdnfoundation.org/events/gator-tank.