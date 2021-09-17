5 new West Nile Virus cases identified in New Mexico including Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in New Mexico by the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

The infections were reported in Dona Ana County, Bernalillo, and Taos, but no deaths have been reported.

NMDOH says the amount of rain this season allows for mosquitos to breed easily.

“West Nile virus can be a health concern anywhere in New Mexico,” said Department of Health Deputy Secretary Laura Parajón, M.D “Until colder weather takes hold, take precautions against mosquito bites wherever mosquitoes are active.

Symptoms you may experience if you have the virus are fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea.

Officials say tips to avoid getting the virus include avoid going outside during dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves, use approved insect repellant and keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out of your home. They add that residents need to rid their area of standing water, to deny mosquitos a breeding ground.

There is no vaccine for the virus.

For those that believe they may have the virus, NMDOH advises them to contact your healthcare provider. For more information about the West Nile Virus, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.