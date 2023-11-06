EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five Canutillo High School seniors have been selected as finalists for the prestigious QuestBridge scholarship program and are now in line to earn a full-ride scholarship to a prestigious university, Canutillo ISD announced in a news release.

Seniors Christopher Brock, Christian Choi, Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez, Benjamin Lerma and Angel Rodriguez were all named as finalists for the scholarship, which includes full tuition for four years to one of the top 48 universities in the country.

QuestBridge finalists include outstanding high school seniors from across the country who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges, according to the release sent out by Canutillo ISD.



Since 2003, the QuestBridge National College Match has successfully connected over 12,000 students with full scholarships at college partners such as Amherst, Pomona, and Carleton and top-tier research universities such as Duke, Princeton, Stanford, the University of Chicago, and Yale.

The Match Scholarship is “offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses,” according to the news release.