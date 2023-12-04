EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego hosted a news conference on Monday, Dec. 4, announcing the five artists who were selected to work on the mural of the El Paso County Healing Garden located at Ascarate Park.

As KTSM has previously reported, the back side of the garden where the lights are located is currently blank. However, Samaniego invited mural artists to submit their artwork for consideration back in July of this year.

Samaniego announced the five chosen artists at the Commissioners Court Chambers of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse. Those artists are the following:

Cesar Inostrozo

Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado

Blanca Estrada

Albert “Tino” Ortega

Christin Apodaca

“This project will promote unity and solidarity come the 5th Anniversary of August 3rd, 2024, when the mural is revealed,” Samaniego said.

During the regular Commissioners Court meeting, Judge Samaniego also read a resolution in honor of the selected artists.