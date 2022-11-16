EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas.

Reports into KTSM say the quake was felt in Fabens, Horizon, Las Cruces and various neighborhoods throughout El Paso.

Viewers who called the KTSM Newsroom shared that they felt the earth move for several seconds and had various objects move around in their homes.

Some residents even reported feeling motion sickness from the quake, measured at a depth of 9.8km.

Nearly an hour after the initial quake, USGS reported an aftershock of 2.6 at the same location, however a bit shallower at a depth of 5.9km.

