EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake happened at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday morning in Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was felt in other parts of Texas, including the El Paso and Juarez region.
by: Jasmin Campoya
