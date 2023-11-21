EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fourth person is confirmed dead following a DPS pursuit that ended in a crash last month in South Central El Paso.

As KTSM has previously reported, at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, a DPS trooper saw a grey Mazda driving above the speed limit northbound on Sunland Park Drive with a fake license plate.

The DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

DPS says the driver of the Mazda exited at Chelsea, lost control, and collided with a cement barrier.

The trooper immediately called EMS as several occupants were ejected due to the collision, DPS said. Three others were also hospitalized following the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated as we learn more.