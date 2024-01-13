EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A weekend closure (Westbound I-10) is scheduled to last 48 hours and take place from Saturday, January 13 at 6 a.m. through Monday, January 15 at 6 a.m., according to TxDOT.

See details below, as well as other TxDOT closures which could affect your commute for the week of Saturday, January 13.

I-10 Widening West

48-hour closure

Saturday, January 13 at 6 a.m., through Monday, January 15 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing bridge decks and relocating concrete safety barriers.

Beginning on Monday, January 15 at 6 a.m., and continuing for approximately nine months.

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 will be detoured onto North Desert Boulevard before Los Mochis Drive. Traffic will re-enter the mainlanes past Los Mochis.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic immediately north of Enchanted Hills Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Spur 16, right on Talbot Avenue, right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), right on Spur 37 (Vinton Road), and left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be constructing a new intersection and overpass at Los Mochis Drive.

Monday, January 15 at 9 a.m., through Friday, January 19 at 5 p.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Los Mochis Avenue will be closed to all traffic at South Desert Boulevard.

Vinton Avenue will be closed to all traffic at South Desert Boulevard.

DETOUR: Turn right on Spur 37 (Vinton Road), turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn left on Talbot Avenue, turn left on Spur 16, turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

NOTE: Vinton Avenue is a local roadway near Canutillo; Vinton Road, also known as Spur 37, is a state highway which connects SH 20 (Doniphan Drive) to I-10 near mile marker 2.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Saturday, January 20 at 6 a.m., through Monday, January 22 at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on S Desert Blvd, re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and placing bridge decks.

Beginning on Monday, January 22 at 6 a.m., and continuing for approximately nine months.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 will be detoured onto South Desert Boulevard before Los Mochis Drive. Thru traffic will re-enter the mainlanes past Los Mochis. Traffic bound for Transmountain Road will continue on South Desert Boulevard.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be constructing a new intersection and overpass at Los Mochis Drive.

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, January 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Paisano on-ramp closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Wilderness Museum and two miles east of Main Gap closed.

Wednesday, January 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin eastbound at North Campbell on-ramp left lane closed.

Thursday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 15 through Friday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between Mesa and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, January 15 through Friday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

US-62 (Montana) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Dyer (BU-54) north and southbound at Tetons intersection right lane closed.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound at Rojas intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Maintenance

Monday, January 15 through Friday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Missouri between Dallas and Ange left lane closed.

Crews will be working on barrier wall.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, January 13. Daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

South Americas Underpass Truck (P.O.E) complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Saturday, January 13 through Monday January 15. Continuous from 3 p.m. Saturday, January 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, January 15.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from Pan American Overpass to South Americas Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Sunday January 14, to Thursday January 18. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound/northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Alternating Socorro, Zaragoza, South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass complete closure.

Crews will be working on paving main lanes and installing bridge structures.

IH-10 Underpass/FM793 Project [Fabens Bridge Replacement]

Saturday, January 13. Continuous closures until further notice.

I-10 east/westbound shoulder closures Fabens (FM793) Underpass.

Crews will be placing barricades, barrier, and utility relocation.

Saturday, January 20 through Monday, January 22

Continuous from 5 a.m. Saturday, January 20, through noon Monday, January 22

I-10 Fabens (FM793) Underpass

Crews will be working on demolition of bridge.

Starting Saturday, January 20, construction crews will begin the demolition and replacement of the Fabens bridge over I-10.

The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction and drivers will need to detour to Tornillo or Clint for access.

The new bridge will be wider, taller and will include shoulders and new safety rail.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time as the closure will stay in place up to four months.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 15 through Friday, January 19. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

