EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress confirmed 411 more cases were filed for dismissal Wednesday morning with over 800 already dismissed.

Those 411 cases were filed for dismissal under Texas Statute Code of Criminal Procedure 32.01 that makes a case in pre-indictment stage eligible for dismissal if the defendant has not been indicted by the District Attorney within 180 days.

The motions for dismissal are pending for a hearing next week when it will be decided if they will be dismissed, according to Childress.

So far, Public Defender’s office has filed motions for 1050 cases to be dismissed since June.

Out of those, 846 were dismissed and 204 motions for dismissal were withdrawn because they are pending indictment from the D.A.’s office, according to Childress.

She said there are still about 800 cases in her office eligible for dismissal that are currently under review.

