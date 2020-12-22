40 TTUHSC med students volunteer to work in COVID-19 units, administer COVID vaccinations

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Nearly 40 students from the Hunt School of Nursing and the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso volunteered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in the Borderland.

Nursing students did rotations at local hospitals taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“About a week before commencement, we were notified about the need for volunteers,” said Mariana Madrid, who graduated this past weekend with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. “To represent the Hunt School of Nursing in my last few days as a student was so meaningful and I wanted to give back to our health care heroes.”

Madrid said volunteering during this historic time was a life-changing experience. She later cared for pediatric patients when they were no longer COVID-19 positive.

Idarly Escobar, a Hunt School of Nursing student graduating in May 2021, said it was important for her to volunteer because it was a way for her to help and serve her community during the pandemic.

“I was grateful to be part of an experience that gave many people, including myself, hope,” Escobar said. “During the administration of the vaccine, I was able to listen to stories of people who were affected by the virus: people whose health has not been the same after getting COVID-19 and people who have lost loved ones. Many people have been affected by COVID-19 and I am grateful that I have chosen a career where I am able to help.”

Escobar’s clinical rotations this semester was in the ICU and emergency units, where she saw patients who died from COVID-19.

