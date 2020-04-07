$40 million to provide childcare subsidies to essential personnel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has allotted an additional $40 million to provide childcare assistance in the form of subsidies to essential personnel working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas.

Child Care Services (CCS), will be responsible for distributing funds, which can be used at any CCS-approved childcare provider, a release said.

“Finding and affording child care is a challenge many families face but now with schools and some child care providers closed, it is even more difficult,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. “The list of essential workers is long and it includes single parents, parents without nearby extended family, small business owners, and others who have no choice but to utilize child care facilities. This is how we can help them.”

According to TWC, essential workers include those who work in:

Pharmacy

Healthcare

Local or State Government

Restaurant or Food Delivery

First Responder

Gas Station

Child Care, Home Health, other Caregiver

Mail/Delivery

Military Personnel

Parents may apply by clicking here.

After the application is complete, applicants will be contacted by Workforce Solutions Borderplex staff to provide additional information.

Funds are available for children 0-12 years old, a release said.