EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA.
She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, leaving from the 600 block of N. Reservation Road with her 65-year-old grandmother, Helen Vielma Thomas, in a red or grey sedan.
Billie is described as a Native American girl, 3 feet tall , 45lbs, brown eyes, and has long brown hair.
Helen is described as a 65-year-old Native American woman, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 242lbs, brown eyes, and has long brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Billie Helena Chatman or Helen Vielma Thomas are encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch @ (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- White House official clarifies President Biden’s comments on cancer
- University of Kentucky quarterback puts mayonnaise in coffee, grosses out internet
- Advocates bring closure to families of migrants who died crossing border
- Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead
- 4-yr-old girl gone missing in CA, might be in our area
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets Gov. Greg Abbott on guns, abortion in Texas ads