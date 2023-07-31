Four stranded hikers were rescued from the Organ Mountains on Saturday, July 29.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four hikers suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration were rescued from the Organ Mountains over the weekend, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team joined together with the New Mexico State University Fire Department, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and Organ Mountain Technical Rescue to conduct the rescue mission.

Four hikers were rescued from the Organ Mountains on Saturday, July 29. Photos courtesy of Las Cruces Fire Department





Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority received a call late Saturday, July 29 that the hikers were stranded and in distress. One hiker experienced severe cramps and extreme fatigue and could not descend the mountain.



Two hikers were treated for dehydration, and one was transported to an area hospital for further medical care.



The mountain rescue took about eight hours to complete.