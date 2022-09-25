EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four prison guards at the Cereso prison have been arrested and charged for their role in a prison fight on Aug. 11 that led to two men being killed and four others being injured.

The Chihauahua state attorney general’s office announced the arrests Sunday, Sept. 25.

The guards were charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

The guard were identified as: Diego A.M.; Pedro H.S.; Jorge Emmanuel O.O.; and Armando T.D.

After the riot, chaos and violence erupted throughout the city that night.