EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people were seriously injured after a crash happened on I-10 East near Chelsea Street early Monday morning, Oct. 30.

According to fire dispatch, four people were transported with serious injuries and the call came in at 1:12 a.m.

Fire dispatch says DPS was involved however, it is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further information has been released. We’re working on gathering more information on this incident.