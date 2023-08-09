EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a “mass casualty incident” at I-10 West and Redd Road just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Four people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in West El Paso early Wednesday morning, Aug. 9. Photo credit: Enrique Duenas.

The Fire Department tweeted out an update at around 1 a.m., stating that four people were transported to the hospital. One person suffered severe injuries and three others suffered minor injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the scene was turned over to Texas DPS.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.