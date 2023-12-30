EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people were injured and taken to the hospital in a crash at the Texas-New Mexico state line early Saturday morning, Dec. 30, Sunland Park Fire said in its X social media account.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Paisano and McNutt Road, Sunland Fire said. El Paso Fire was already at the scene when Sunland Fire arrived, they said.

El Paso Fire transported three patients with non-life-threatening injuries, and American Medical Rescue ambulance service transported one with non-life-threatening injuries, Sunland Park Fire said in an update issued to KTSM.

