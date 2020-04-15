4 New positive cases in Doña Ana County; 80 additional cases total in New Mexico

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 80 additional positive tests for COVID-19 bringing the total in New Mexico up to 1,484.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is 36.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 38 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County

As of today 90 individuals are hospitalized and 353 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,484 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 477
  • Catron County: 1
  • Chaves County: 19
  • Cibola County: 29
  • Colfax County: 2
  • Curry County: 10
  • Doña Ana County: 54
  • Eddy County: 7
  • Grant County: 11
  • Lea County: 2
  • Lincoln County: 1
  • Los Alamos County: 6
  • Luna County: 2
  • McKinley County: 242
  • Otero County: 3
  • Quay County: 1
  • Rio Arriba County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Sandoval County: 262
  • San Juan County: 200
  • San Miguel County: 2
  • Santa Fe County: 78
  • Socorro County: 16
  • Taos County: 15
  • Torrance County: 12
  • Valencia County: 21

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

