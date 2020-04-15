4 New positive cases in Doña Ana County; 80 additional cases total in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 80 additional positive tests for COVID-19 bringing the total in New Mexico up to 1,484.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is 36.
According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 38 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
As of today 90 individuals are hospitalized and 353 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,484 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 477
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 19
- Cibola County: 29
- Colfax County: 2
- Curry County: 10
- Doña Ana County: 54
- Eddy County: 7
- Grant County: 11
- Lea County: 2
- Lincoln County: 1
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 2
- McKinley County: 242
- Otero County: 3
- Quay County: 1
- Rio Arriba County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Sandoval County: 262
- San Juan County: 200
- San Miguel County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 78
- Socorro County: 16
- Taos County: 15
- Torrance County: 12
- Valencia County: 21