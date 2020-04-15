4 New positive cases in Doña Ana County; 80 additional cases total in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 80 additional positive tests for COVID-19 bringing the total in New Mexico up to 1,484.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is 36.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

38 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

As of today 90 individuals are hospitalized and 353 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

According to a release, including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 1,484 positive tests for COVID-19: