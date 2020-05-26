4 new coronavirus cases in Doña Ana County, one at Otero County Prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials announced 107 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Four come from Doña Ana County and one from the Otero County Prison Facility.

The case found at the Otero County Prison Facility came from a federal prisoner according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

That makes a total of 428 cases in Dona Ana, 52 federal prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, 42 New Mexico Corrections prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility, and 92 federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center.

The total number of cases in New Mexico are now 7,130, and 325 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of today, there are 221 individuals hospitalized, and 2,564 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

22 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

14 new cases among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

According to the department of health, the Federal Torrance County Detention Facility increased by 14 cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).