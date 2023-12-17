EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four juveniles were seriously injured when the SUV they were driving in landed in a canal on Saturday night, Dec. 16, Socorro Police said on their X social media account.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at North Loop Drive and Bauman Drive.

Socorro Police say a Nissan Pathfinder SUV was traveling east on North Loop near the intersection with Bauman when the vehicle veered off the road.

The vehicle came to rest in a canal ditch, police said. The driver and three passengers, identified only as juveniles, all suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Socorro Police said.

Special Traffic Investigations with Socorro PD responded to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-9237.