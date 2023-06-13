EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team and three other rescue teams from the Borderland helped rescue four hikers who became strandedon the west face of the Organ Mountains on Monday, June 12.

About 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team assisted Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Search and Rescue and New Mexico State Police after the four hikers became stranded on a rocky ledge leading to The Needle in the Organ Mountains.



Rescue teams learned the hikers went off trail and reached a point where they couldn’t go up or down.



A search and rescue team set up a base camp and used a drone to find the hikers — three men and one woman. The drone operator then used imagery and data to guide three rescue teams to the hikers’ location. The rescue teams reached the hikers about seven hours after leaving base camp.



The rescue teams guided the hikers on the descent and reached base camp about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported.



More than 20 responders participated in this mountain rescue including nine personnel from LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team. Teams from New Mexico State Police, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and Organ Mountain Search and Rescue contributed to the mission.



The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team has assisted with six Organ Mountain rescue missions so far in 2023. In 2022, TRT assisted with three Organ Mountain rescues.



The trail to The Needle is one of the most difficult hikes in New Mexico with a peak elevation of close to 9,000 feet and a relatively steep gain of roughly 4,100 feet from the trailhead, according to a news release sent out by the Las Cruces Public Safety Department. The hike to the Organ Needle is classified as very difficult, the release stated.



LCFD has a post pinned on its Facebook page titled, “Tips for Safe Outdoor Adventures,” with useful information and guidelines for those hiking, biking or camping in southern New Mexico. LCFD encourages hikers to read through the tips and heed the advice suggested.