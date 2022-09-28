EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 39 Socorro Independent School District Schools were awarded by the Texas Education Agency, Texas Purple Star Campus Designation.

The Texas Purple Star Campus Designation is awarded to schools for their support of military-connected students and families.

“SISD goes the extra mile to support the families that are serving our country and we have put into practice various things that welcome the children and military parents to our district.,” said Carmen Olivas-Graham, SISD director of administrative services. “We are excited to receive these designations and we are proud to have a very strong commitment to our military families here in the Socorro Independent School District.”

According to SISD they received the most Texas Purple Star Campus Designations among school districts in the area.

There are currently 6,000 students in SISD schools that are connected to the military. SISD says there is a military-liaison at each campus to work on connecting military families to one another. In addition to various programs across the district.

