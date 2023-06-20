HARRISON, COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 35-year-old lineman has died after working in the heat trying to restore power to East Texans.

Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge John Oswalt told KETK that on Monday, the 35-year-old lineman told co-workers he was feeling overheated and not well.

Oswalt said the worker was taken back to his hotel for a medical evaluation to rehydrate and take a cold shower.

After the evaluation, Oswalt said the heat exhausted lineman told co-workers and evaluators that he was feeling better so they left him to recover and rest for while they went back out to work. When the lineman’s roommate return to the hotel later that day, Oswalt said the lineman was found on the floor unresponsive and called for medical help.

After emergency officials attempted to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, and Oswalt said that the lineman’s body has been sent for an autopsy but all signs indicate that his death was heat related.

“He was down here helping out and doing his part and it just so happen to take his life, its a very tragic incident,” said Oswalt. “We do greatly appreciate what our lineman are doing but its not worth them sacrificing their lives or safety to put power back on for us. We want them to be safe and get home to their families.”

The lineman came from a power company out of West Virginia, Appalachian Power, to help restore power in East Texas. His name has not and will not be released until all family members have been notified, according to Oswalt.

Appalachian Power has released the following statement after the passing of one of their lineman crew members: