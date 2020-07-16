35 new cases reported in Doña Ana County, 1 additional death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials have announced 35 new cases in Doña Ana County, and 330 additional COVID-19 cases in the entire state.

The total number of cases in New Mexico is now 15,841.

According to a release, and per the state department of health, the most recent cases are:

162 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

29 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The death toll in New Mexico is now 557.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal and state agencies at the following facilities:

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Federal Processing Center: 149

Otero County State Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are currently 174 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico, and there are 6,496 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).