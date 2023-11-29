EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of El Paso families have the chance to register for a free pop-up grocery market that will be providing a week’s worth of groceries on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The pop-up grocery market will be providing 340 preregistered families with a week’s worth of groceries, including fresh produce, bread, meat, eggs, dairy or dairy alternatives, cereal, shelf-stable items, and beverages.

Photo courtesy of Goodr.

The event will be from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank located on 9541 Plaza Circle and will be hosted by Aetna, a CVS Health company, and food distribution and recovery company, Goodr.

Families interested in participating can register by clicking here: Aetna Presents: A Goodr Pop Up Grocery Market Tickets, Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite.

A 2023 report from the University of Texas at El Paso found that 35 percent of adults, slightly less than 300,000 people in El Paso experience food insecurity, according to Goodr.

“The goal of Thursday’s Pop-Up Grocery Market is to offer local families some meaningful relief from the challenge of food insecurity that far too many El Pasoans are facing,” Goodr said.