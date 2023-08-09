EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly burglarizing a local credit union early Wednesday morning in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police.

Police say Raymond J. Carrillo, 34, has been charged with felony counts of non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny.

At 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 police learned of a burglary at FirstLight Federal Credit Union located at 300 Foster Rd. in Las Cruces.

Police say officers arrived to find a shattered window in the foyer of the credit union.

Investigators learned the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash during the burglary, according to the Las Cruces Police.

Las Cruces Police reviewed video obtained from the credit union and identified Carrillo as the suspect.

Police say a warrant was issued for Carrillo’s arrest and he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on South Telshor Boulevard.

Carrillo was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.