33rd annual El Paso Community Foundation’s Spirit of Giving returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As saying goes, it is better to give than receive, and that’s what the El Paso Community Foundation’s annual Spirit of Giving is about.

For the first 32 years of the program, El Pasoans have anonymously given more than 63,000 gifts to children, elderly, and people with special needs, people who might otherwise go without a gift this holiday season.

The El Paso Community Foundation’s virtual tree is live at spiritofgiving.epcf.org. It is adorned with snowflake-shaped tags bearing the stories of boys, girls, men and women in need, people who are served by more than two dozen area nonprofits.

Donating to the Spirit of Giving is easy, as donors simply click the tag of the story that moves them, pay for the item, and the El Paso Community Foundation will ensure that it is delivered. Or they can purchase the gift, place it in a gift bag (unwrapped), print out and attach the tag and bring it by the offices during the Spirit of Giving™ Drive-by/Drop-off event (see below for details).

Official share that Spirit of Giving trees are in place at Cielo Vista Mall and Sunland Park Mall.

If donors pick a tag from the Cielo Vista Mall tree, bring the gift by our offices. If donors choose a tag from the Sunland Park Mall tree, they may either drop it off at the mall offices on the second floor during business hours on weekdays (by December 15) or deliver it to our offices.

To make it easier, gifts can be dropped off at our second annual Spirit of Giving™ Drive-by/Drop-off event:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 13-16 | El Paso Community Foundation, 333 N. OregonCall 915-533-4020 or go to spiritofgiving.epcf.org for details.

